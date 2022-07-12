GENEVA — The newest member of the city’s Industrial Development Agency is calling for the possible sale of its business incubator complex, the Geneva Enterprise Development Center on Genesee Street.
“The GEDC building in its current form is a loss,” member Jason Fulton said at the agency’s meeting Friday morning. “I think it needs to be repurposed and potentially sold.”
Fulton, a Rochester hotel manager who joined the IDA in March, made the comments during a discussion on where to invest agency funds. He said some of those funds should go toward making the building more attractive to a potential buyer.
“I would invest in the property and get it ready for sale so we can get it back on the tax roll and get some money for it,” he said.
The IDA has owned the GEDC since 1994 but has struggled to maintain the aging facility, home to American Can for nearly 100 years before closing in 1989.
The goal of the GEDC is to provide space for startup businesses and have them move on to larger spaces if appropriate.
Board Chair Anne Nenneau and Vice Chair Rick Bley suggested the GEDC status be a topic for a future meeting.
Selling the sprawling building won’t be easy, considering some of the maintenance challenges, Bley indicated.
“It would take some investment to make it more appealing,” he said.
Beyond planned and potential repairs, there are other issues that must be addressed if it were to be sold, said Nenneau, including how to deal with the space rented at the facility by the city for public works operations and the commercial kitchen, formerly used by RealEats but being turned over to FLX Provisions, owned by Christopher Bates and Isabel Bogadtke.
“It would impact the city adversely,” Nenneau said.
She noted that the city has made a “huge investment in that kitchen. … It’s a complex issue that will take a bunch of study.”
Nenneau emphasized that the IDA’s charge is to foster business and job creation, and that sometimes that comes at a cost to the agency.
“We don’t make money on every deal,” she said.
The ongoing maintenance challenges and past uses at the GEDC have cost the IDA money. The removal of electronic parts a few years ago from a previous business endeavor at the facility cost them over $200,000, Bley noted.
However, IDA members think the GEDC is moving in the right direction under building manager Webster Property Management of Rochester, which replaced Massa Construction of Geneva about a year ago.
Beyond a planned new heating system, Bley doesn’t “foresee anything big coming up” regarding building maintenance.
Nenneau said Monday that selling the GEDC will take far greater research and discussion.
“We have not discussed this as a group in any depth,” she emphasized. “The IDA had a board meeting at the GEDC a few months back, and we took a tour of the facility after the meeting. At the end of the tour, Jason brought up the idea of selling the building since the commercial real estate market is so good right now. We responded by saying it was something to consider for another meeting. It would be a complicated transaction which clearly involves the city, and we wanted to make sure the city manager was in place for awhile before any discussions took place.”
Amie Hendrix started as Geneva’s new city manager late last month.