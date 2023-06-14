GENEVA — Lowell Dewey, a board member of the city’s Industrial Development Agency, said he’s often asked about the IDA — anything from what they do to why they grant tax breaks to companies to expand or set up shop in Geneva. Those incentives include payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreements, which reduce tax liabilities on properties for a certain period, generally 10 years.
One person asked if the agency ever turned down a PILOT request, and as a member for three years, he couldn’t answer the question, Dewey told fellow IDA board members at their meeting Friday morning.
However, he did tell the gentleman that the agency grants tax breaks to companies for sound economic reasons.
“I explained to him how a PILOT works and that we eventually get full value of taxes and it doesn’t take that long,” he said.
Dewey noted that sometimes PILOTs are granted for projects on properties that previously were exempt from taxation.
For instance, the IDA approved tax breaks for the Lake’s Edge hotel and restaurant project — the condos are not included in the IDA — and the Trinity Episcopal project to convert the church into hotel rooms and a restaurant. That project has yet to start.
“People wonder why we’re giving money away, and I explain that it’s not given out at all,” he said.
IDA Board Chair Anne Nenneau concurred that what the IDA does is reduce the tax liability for a period, which reduces the revenues for taxing entities. Nenneau noted the agency doesn’t grant that many PILOTs.
“It’s rare that we do a PILOT a year,” she said.
Nenneau said it may be time to explain the benefits of IDAs and the tax breaks that are granted in light of recent pieces in the Finger Lakes Times criticizing the practice, along with an April report by the state Comptroller’s Office that said IDAs in the Finger Lakes Region granted tax relief for more projects than any other region in the state.
Nenneau said the IDA needs to counter the perception in some circles that they are “not good stewards of the city’s tax money.”
IDA board member Rick Bley noted that they have come under criticism for granting tax breaks to companies critics claim would have built here anyway. He said that’s not true.
“Many of the situations wouldn’t have happened without it,” Bley insisted.
One PILOT criticized by some as a corporate giveaway was Guardian Glass, which in 2017 received a second PILOT at advantageous terms for the company owned by industrial giant Koch Industries. The fear was that Guardian might leave town if it didn’t get tax breaks and roughly 300 jobs would be lost.
Another package receiving criticism was Lake’s Edge Seneca on Lochland Road, the former Geneva American Legion property. The IDA ultimately approved a scaled-back package.
Nenneau said it’s time the agency communicate its side of the argument for IDAs. The first step, it was decided, would be an appearance before City Council to explain what the agency does.
The IDA is in the midst of considering incentives for Nardozzi Companies of about $1.1 million toward construction of new headquarters on 17 acres the company is buying in the city’s Industrial Park. Nardozzi’s project is before the city Planning Board, and the IDA could vote on tax incentives at its July meeting.
In May, two residents criticized the tax breaks as unnecessary.