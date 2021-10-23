GENEVA — Frank “Pinky” Cecere Jr. has been a fixture in the city’s business and government landscape for decades.
He continues to operate Pinky’s Restaurant and Tavern on Castle Street, which he founded in 1967, and has no immediate plans to retire. However, his service to city government has come to an end — at least for now.
The Geneva Industrial Development Agency honored Cecere recently for this 36 years of service to the city, including two terms as mayor and two terms as a councilor. And, he recently completed his final stint with the IDA, where he served for many years.
Per IDA bylaws, Cecere has maxed out his eligibility to serve on the IDA.
On Oct. 15, the agency presented Cecere with a plaque acknowledging his decades of service to the city.
City Manager Sage Gerling, who serves as a liaison to the IDA, a public authority created by the city to help foster business development, said Cecere has played a big role with the organization.
“Frank Cecere is a true visionary,” she said. “He has the gift of being able to see Geneva’s potential and the necessary steps to achieve impactful change before everyone else can. We are grateful for his service to the Geneva IDA and his dedication to Geneva’s long-term success and health.”
“I agree with Sage’s comment,” said Anne Nenneau, who was reappointed to the IDA recently and serves as board chair. “We all enjoyed working with him. I met him when we moved CCN to Geneva in 1986, when he was mayor. He was the best cheerleader Geneva could have.”
Cecere told the board that he believes in the mission of the IDA.
“You’ve got a chance (to improve) your own destiny,” Cecere said.
He pointed to the city’s high poverty rate — it’s in the neighborhood of 25% of the population — and the need to provide more jobs.
“That’s why you need a strong IDA, because you need to bring that number down,” he said, adding that creating more wealth among the city population strengthens families.
He believes the IDA is a key tool in attracting and developing business, and, with it, creating employment opportunities.
“If anything’s out there, we’re going to be a tough competitor,” Cecere said. “The IDA is one of the most important agencies in the city” because it can help create jobs.
“Chances are, we’ve got as good a chance of winning as anyone else,” added Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers, who handles the financials for the IDA.
Cecere said he has enjoyed his time serving the agency’s board.
“It’s been a pleasure working with all of you and all the IDAs through the years,” he said.