GENEVA — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30 city businesses are still open thanks in part to grants from the city Local Development Corporation.
That was the opinion of City Manager Sage Gerling in speaking to the LDC Board of Directors Wednesday.
Gerling said the LDC committed to allocate $25,000 toward a $100,000 fund that included city micro-enterprise assistance program funds. That fund made $3,000 grants available to local businesses to help them stay open during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
Gerling said the 30 or so businesses that received the small grants remain open.
In other action, the LDC board voted to allocate $10,000 toward paying a consultant to continue working on updates to the city zoning code. The city will contribute another $2,000 to allow the consultant to keep working on the code update in 2021, particularly regarding administrative procedures.
The LDC declined to contribute to the code update in 2019 after the city Industrial Development Agency stepped up with funding.