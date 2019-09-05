GENEVA — The Geneva Public Library is edging closer to creating additional parking spaces for its patrons.
The bid deadline was Wednesday on the demolition of the former Touhey building at 226 Castle St., which is adjacent to the library. The parcel will be converted into a parking lot for 26 additional off-street spaces.
Library officials said in a press release that their Board of Trustees will select the winning bid during a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. That meeting will be followed by what the library is calling a public sharing session at 6 p.m., where Building Committee members will provide an overview of the draft parking lot design and take questions and feedback from attendees.
“The library is excited to provide a new parking lot with safer and more accessible parking for our users,” said board President Santa Abraham. “Still, we do not want to rush through the planning process without hearing from the community about the design.”
Demolition of the Touhey building will begin no later than Sept. 25. The Board of Trustees said it will select “the timing for the parking lot construction that follows the demolition based on consideration of ongoing library services, the library’s facility master-planning project and seasonal construction limitations.”
The draft design of the library’s new parking lot includes not only 26 additional off-street parking spaces but also a new entrance and exit point off Castle Street and a modified entrance and exit off Main Street. The design can be viewed on the library’s website at genevapubliclibrary.net/parking and in the library at each floor’s information desk.
The library recently received a $244,668 state grant to help fund the acquisition of the Touhey property, as well as the cost of demolishing the building. Another round of grant funding is being sought to help pay for the parking lot construction and design expenses.
Expenses not covered through the grant will come from the library’s capital fund reserves and gift funds, library officials said.
Library Director Chris Finger said he expects the library to receive an additional $61,348 in state funding that will go toward the project.
The library is working with Holmes, King, Kallquist, & Associates; Keplinger Freeman Associates, Inc. and RZ Engineering on the project, as well as a master plan for the existing library building.
The public is encouraged to attend the public sharing session on Sept. 11. You can also contact Finger at (315) 789-5303, ext.106 or cfinger@pls-net.org.