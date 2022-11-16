GENEVA — Beginning Nov. 28, the Geneva Public Library will have a new director.
Frank Sykes has been selected to replace Pauline Shostack, who left the position in May.
Sykes was the Livonia Public Library director for 14 years. His commitment to the local community through strategic partnerships, enhanced services, creative programming, technology, and customer service earned him the Pioneer Library System’s Library Visionary Award in 2016.
Under his leadership, Livonia’s library was named Rochester Regional Library Council’s Public Library of the Year in 2021, primarily due to the innovative approach it used assisting patrons during the pandemic.
In 2017, Sykes led the Livonia library’s $2.3 million renovation and expansion project that tripled its square footage, restored the original library building, and provided community meeting and study rooms and a reimagined children’s library.
“Frank led the Livonia Public Library to new heights and is going to be a wonderful leader for the Geneva Public Library,” Geneva Library Board Chair Judith McKinney said in a press release. “He possesses all the executive skills the position requires but even more important, his willingness to work with staff to promote creativity and a sense of ownership, and his desire to partner with our community will be most welcome and appreciated.”