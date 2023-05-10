GENEVA — Put this date and time on your Google calendar: April 8, 2024, 3:22 p.m.
Why? It’s going to get real dark.
That’s precisely when a relatively narrow swath of the nation that includes New York will be in the prime viewing area for a total solar eclipse — and it won’t happen again here for another 120 years.
Debbie Ferrell, head of the Solar Eclipse 2024 Geneva Task Force, said it’s an event people won’t want to miss.
“You will be wearing your glasses as the moon moves in front of the sun,” she told business owners and others at 41 Lakefront Hotel on a recent Monday afternoon. “When it is in totality, you can take the glasses off. The sky will be dark with a silver glow, birds will stop chirping, crickets will start chirping, the wind will stop blowing, the temperature will drop 10-15 degrees almost instantly. You’ll be able to see Venus, just to the left of the moon. Shadows will look different and you alone will be in that surreal moment.”
Those from outside the region will want to be there as well, Ferrell believes, and that’s one reason she, along with the city’s Business Improvement District, invited stakeholders to the recent get-together.
Considerable planning needs to happen to accommodate what could be a large influx of visitors, she explained.
According to Ferrell, Rochester could attract up to 500,000 visitors, while Geneva could see anywhere from 10,000 to 200,000. A viewing party is planned at Lakefront Park.
She said visitors eager for a unique experience are likely to arrive from the large population centers of the East Coast and Southeast.
“This is our chance to show off what we have if we want to promote future tourism here,” she told the audience, while also revealing the theme of Geneva’s solar eclipse marketing effort: “Embrace the Dark.”
Visitors are likely to stay for three days, she explained, and they will need food, lodging and gas.
The chances of a sunny day — the ideal solar eclipse experience — are 51% on April 8 in Geneva, she said.
“The only larger chances of sun are in Mexico and Texas,” she said, adding that either way, it will be dark.
Weather likely won’t be a factor as to how many visitors show up because they already will have made plans to stay in the area, Ferrell said. Whether 10,000 or 200,000, planning is key, Ferrell emphasized.
“That is a huge burden on space and resources,” she said. “Hence, all this planning. Towns and businesses (in the prime zone) right before the 2017 eclipse said things like, ‘This doesn’t really affect me. No one’s coming here.’ Now they wish they would have taken it seriously. They could have prepared more for traffic jams, gas stations running out of gas, empty ATMs.”
Those are things local officials are beginning to assess, she said.
While a logistical challenge on one end, the eclipse could be a boon for local businesses, she said.
Mementos are one way merchants can cash in. For wineries and breweries, it could be etched glasses marking the eclipse, or T-shirts for another. She said visitors are going to want to go home with something besides photographs and memories.
“If you are in retail sales, if you build it or make it or provide it, they will buy it,” she said. “Travelers like souvenirs. International and national eclipse groups and astronomical societies all recommend branding eclipse events to make them more appealing to visitors.”
She encouraged business owners to look into what products they can offer and events they could host. On the practical end, Ferrell explained that merchants might need more workers at checkout lines. At restaurants, hours might need to be extended, with more staff on hand and outdoor seating created.
Ferrell also encouraged eclipse-themed events — anything from space/science fiction movies to documentary viewings, astronomy and art exhibits, science-based brewery and winery tours and scientific lectures.
Because hotels are likely to fill up soon for the date, there are opportunities to set up camping at places such as vineyards, farms and natural areas, she said.
She encouraged businesses to become involved by heading to eclipsegeneva.com, where they can add their information into the “Promote My Business” section that will become part of a listing in an eclipse brochure, along with other local, regional and national websites. Promotion is also available through Ferrell’s Local Magazine.
The Geneva BID is involved in the effort as well, and the agency’s director, Katherine Price, said this isn’t the last planning session.
“This is a year out and we’re gong to be proactive,” she said. “We’ll be doing this (type of meeting) again in six months.”
For more information, email Ferrell at enrichgeneva@gmail.com or call 315-789-0102.