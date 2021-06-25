CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva man was acquitted of rape charges during a recent Ontario County Court jury trial.
Jason M. Frederick was found not guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and third-degree rape.
Frederick was represented by attorney Aaron Sperano. First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride prosecuted the case.
County Judge Brian Dennis presided over the trial.
Frederick, then 36, was arrested in December 2019 by Geneva police. He was accused of having sex with a woman by forcible compulsion.
Sperano said Frederick was jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail for about 17 months before the trial, and was represented by three other attorneys as the case progressed.
“The case did not get a lot of media attention,” Sperano said. “It was a difficult case, because the allegations were severe. Mr. Frederick was staring down the barrel of possibly spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted.”
While Frederick did not testify at trial, Sperano said the verdict came down to the woman’s testimony in court weighed against Frederick’s video statement to police.
“I was just doing the best job I could, and Jason (McBride) did a good job on his end,” Sperano said.