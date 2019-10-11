CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva man accused of assaulting an elderly woman earlier this year was acquitted Thursday on three felony charges but convicted of another in Ontario County Court.
Assistant District Attorney Heather Hines said Isaias Marcano, 39, was found not guilty during a jury trial of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and second-degree strangulation. He was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Marcano was arrested in February by Geneva police. Hines said the charges stemmed from a drug dispute between Marcano and another man, and police said Marcano broke into an apartment and encountered the woman while looking for the other man.
The woman testified at the trial, as did Geneva police and other witnesses. Marcano did not testify, but Hines said he admitted to police that he was in the apartment but did not harm the woman.
Marcano will be sentenced on the drug conviction Nov. 21 by Judge Frederick Reed, who presided over the trial. Hines said Marcano faces a prison term ranging from 2 to 12 years.
"Mr. Marcano is pleased that the jury did their job, listened to all the evidence and found him not guilty on the burglary, strangulation assault," Marcano's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Patrick Conklin, said in an email. "Mr. Marcano plans to appeal the conviction for the drug possession."