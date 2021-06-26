CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva man accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2019 and exposing himself to another minor pleaded guilty to a felony charge Thursday in Ontario County Court.
First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride said Jay M. Iannopollo pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 8 by Judge Kristina Karle to 10 years of probation.
Iannopollo also will have to register as a sex offender. Karle also signed court orders of protection on behalf of the victims.
Iannopollo, 26, was arrested by Geneva police in November 2019. He is out on bail pending sentencing.