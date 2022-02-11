NEWARK — A Geneva man has been arrested following an investigation into last weekend’s shooting at Tommy Boy’s Bar.
Joshua L. Whitfield, 24, was charged Thursday by the Wayne County sheriff’s office and Newark Police Department with felony counts of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment and remanded on $10,000 bail or $25,000 bond.
The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Railroad Avenue business. Sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Joe Croft said a disturbance inside the establishment spilled outside, where Whitfield allegedly shot a man in the leg. Police are not identifying the victim, other than to say he is in his early 30s and may live in Wayne County.
The victim was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated for an injury police said was not life-threatening.
“We did have people at the scene cooperate and identify the suspect, which was a huge help,” Croft said. “Other work by our detectives and Newark police helped bring this to a quick conclusion.”
The Geneva Police Department assisted in the investigation.