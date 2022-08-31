AUBURN — A Geneva man has been arrested in what police are calling the biggest Cayuga County drug bust in at least a decade.
In a press release, the Auburn Police Department and Finger Lakes Drug Task Force — that latter is a division of the Auburn PD — said Michael L. Jenkins, 25, was charged Monday with a felony count of conspiracy.
Jenkins was one of 16 people arrested by the task force, which has been investigating a drug-trafficking organization since April 2021. Police said the alleged leaders are Nicholas Neville and Merritt Fletcher IV, known members of the gang “Gorilla Stone Nation,” a Blood gang sect. Task force officials said they developed the case against them using various investigative techniques and practices.
During the probe, they said Neville and Fletcher were being resupplied with cocaine from New York City and Rochester, and were getting pressed blue fentanyl pills and methamphetamine from California.
In January, search warrants were executed in locations ranging from Auburn to Cortland. The following was seized: 2.6 kilos of cocaine, 1½ pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 7,000 pills, two defaced handguns, more than $20,000 in cash, more than $15,000 in jewelry, a kilo hydraulic press, and drug-cutting agents.
In April, a search warrant executed at a storage locker in Syracuse resulted in about 70,000 pills being seized, as well as guns.
A search warrant executed in California resulted in the seizure of about 103,000 pills, 133 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of cocaine, 17 guns, and $33,000 in cash.
State police, the Cayuga County sheriff’s office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Army National Guard Counter Drug also were major players in the investigation and warrants. While the investigation started in Auburn, officials said it eventually encompassed most of Central New York, with ties across the U.S. to California.
Tim Thompson, a lieutenant with the Seneca County sheriff’s office, said their narcotics unit did assist the task force during some incidents related to the investigation. He deferred to the task force on the specifics.
“The sheriff’s office was an assisting agency only and have no criminal charges in relation to the investigation,” he said.
Due to the state’s bail reform and discovery laws, and the magnitude of the case, task force members said they were forced to wait to charge all the suspects involved. After what they called months of rigorous work by the Cayuga County district attorney’s office preparing the case, indictments were produced for multiple people.
Anyone with information about the investigation or any parties involved are urged to contact the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force at (315) 282-7540.