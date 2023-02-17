GENEVA — A local man has been arrested on a high-level felony drug charge.
Carlos J. Garcia, 50, was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charge is a class A felony.
Garcia’s arrest was announced in a press release from county Sheriff David Cirencione.
In December, the sheriff’s office special investigations (narcotics) unit and Geneva Police Department drug enforcement unit executed a search warrant at Garcia’s Humbert Street residence, seizing more than 1.5 kilograms of cocaine. The county’s SWAT team assisted in the bust.
Cirencione declined to say if Garcia is suspected of selling drugs or acting as a “middleman” between suppliers and dealers, but did say additional charges are pending and will be presented to a county grand jury for consideration.
“Mr. Garcia was supplying significant amounts of cocaine to persons in the Geneva area,” Cirencione wrote in an email to the Times. “His arrest concludes a lengthy, multi-agency drug investigation in and around the Geneva area.”
Garcia was taken the county jail for arraignment and remanded without bail due to previous felony convictions.
“Working with the sheriff’s office, we were able to take over 1.5 kilos of cocaine from the streets of Geneva,” city Police Chief Mike Passalacqua wrote in an email to the Times. “It’s not even the amount of cocaine that truly matters here. What matters is that the cocaine we took off of the streets didn’t make it into the hands of addicts or young adults who, potentially, could overdoes using the narcotic.
“The Geneva Police Department has been, and will continue to be, committed to ridding our city and our streets of these dangerous drugs which have already caused enough family and community heartache in Geneva.”