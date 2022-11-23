AUBURN — A Geneva man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting in Auburn earlier this year.
Zachariah McKoy, 30, was arraigned Tuesday in Cayuga County Court on charges of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The assault charge is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Cayuga County First Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina emailed the indictment to the Times after it was unsealed in court. Antoine T. Clark, 38, of Rochester, faces the same charges.
According to the indictment, McKoy and Clark shot weapons outside the Lavish Lounge July 26. Someone identified by the initials “C.K.” was injured in the shooting.
Roger Anthony, deputy chief of the Auburn Police Department, said McKoy was arrested last Friday in Seneca Falls by another police agency. He referred questions on the case to the district attorney’s office.
Clark was arrested in July by Auburn police. Valdina said McKoy was arraigned before county Judge Thomas Leone, who remanded McKoy to the Cayuga County Jail without bail.
“We cannot comment beyond that on this pending case,” said Valdina and Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci.
According to media reports, McKoy and Clark shot at each other. The victim was critically injured in the crossfire but survived.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton confirmed that McKoy was one of two people shot during the early-morning hours of Oct. 2 at Courtyard Apartments in the city. There were no fatalities in that incident.
Colton added that in relation to the Auburn shooting, McKoy was found Friday by GPD officers and state police and taken into custody. He was turned over to Auburn police.
“Mr. McKoy is still unwilling to cooperate with us (in our case),” Colton said.