GENEVA — State police have charged a local man with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated for the Saturday accident that killed two people on a motorcycle.
Ismael Ballesteros-Cisneros, 24, was charged with those counts following the crash at the intersection of Routes 5&20 and County Road 6.
The accident happened about 3:50 p.m. Police said Ballesteros-Cisneros was driving an SUV west on 5&20 when he turned left onto County Road 6, into the path of an eastbound motorcycle driven by John Hobart, 63, of Tully, Onondaga County.
Tully and a passenger on the motorcycle, 63-year-old Charlena Foster of Tully, were ejected. First responders performed CPR at the scene and a medical helicopter was called in, but Hobart and Foster were later pronounced dead at Geneva General Hospital.
Ballesteros-Cisneros was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua with minor injuries. He was charged after state police consulted with the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office about the charges.
Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but that vehicle suffered minor damage and the driver was not named.
The investigation continues.