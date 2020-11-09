GENEVA — A Geneva man faces vehicular manslaughter charges for the weekend accident that killed two people on a motorcycle.
Ismael Ballesteros-Cisneros, 24, was charged by state police with two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class D felony, and one count of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a Saturday afternoon crash at the intersection of Routes 5&20 and County Road 6. Police said Ballesteros-Cisneros was driving an SUV west on 5&20 when he turned left onto County Road 6, into the path of an eastbound motorcycle driven by John Hobart, 63, of Tully, Onondaga County. Hobart and a passenger on the motorcycle, Charlena Foster, 63, of Tully, were ejected.
First responders performed CPR at the scene and a medical helicopter was called. Hobart and Foster were pronounced dead a short time later at Geneva General Hospital.
Ballesteros-Cisneros was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua with minor injuries. He was charged after state police consulted with the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office about the case.
Ballesteros-Cisneros was taken to the county jail for arraignment Saturday. District Attorney Jim Ritts said the vehicular manslaughter charge is a qualifying offense for bail; however, Ballesteros-Cisneros was released to the county’s pretrial release program with electronic monitoring for reasons Ritts did not disclose.
Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but that vehicle suffered minor damage and the driver was not named.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.