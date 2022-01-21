GENEVA — A city resident faces charges after several animals were found without food or water in what officials called a trash-infested apartment.
John H. Callari, 36, was charged Wednesday by the Ontario County Humane Society with misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and failure to provide proper food or drink to impounded animals.
Bill Martin, the society director and a sheriff’s deputy, said his office and city police responded to a landlord/tenant complaint on Castle Street about animals possibly being abandoned. That was after the property manager found an apartment filled with trash, feces, urine, gnats, and cockroaches.
Martin said three cats were in the residence, but did not have food or water, and a rabbit locked in a hutch did not have food or water. The animals are being cared for at the humane society shelter.
Callari was released with an appearance ticket to city court.