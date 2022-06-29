GENEVA — City police charged a Geneva man Tuesday with having sexual contact with two teenage girls.
Quincy Von Parnell, 35, was charged with first-degree attempted rape and first-degree forcible touching related to two separate incidents, police said.
According to police, Von Parnell attempted to have sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl while she was asleep in December 2021, resulting in the attempted rape charge, a Class C felony.
Additionally, Von Parnell is accused of having sexual contact with another girl of the same age, resulting in the forcible touching charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Von Parnell was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.