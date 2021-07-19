GENEVA — A local man faces a charge of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a family member Saturday afternoon.
Gabriel J. Weinstock, 43, was charged by city police with second-degree attempted murder.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said the incident happened about 12:45 p.m. on Maxwell Avenue. The male victim, who was not identified by police, drove himself to Geneva General Hospital and later was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was listed in stable condition Monday.