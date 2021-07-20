GENEVA — City police have arrested a local man for stabbing a family member over the weekend but are keeping quiet on further details.
Gabriel J. Weinstock, 43, was charged Saturday with a felony count of second-degree attempted murder.
In a news release sent Monday, Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said officers responded to a home on Maxwell Avenue about 12:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The alleged male victim — who was not named by police — was not at the home when police arrived, having driven to Geneva General Hospital.
Weinstock was taken into custody at the scene.
An officer then went to the hospital, where the alleged victim was being treated for multiple stab wounds to the upper body. He was later taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where Passalacqua said he was in stable condition as of Monday.
“This was an isolated incident which involved members of the same family,” Passalacqua said in the news release, calling it a domestic violence incident.
Passalacqua did not return a phone call or email from the Times for more details on the case, including whether Weinstock was injured in the altercation.
Weinstock was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment and remanded without bail.