ROCHESTER — Federal officials charged a Geneva man Wednesday following an undercover online sting that included local law enforcement.
Timothy Carter, 45, was charged by criminal complaint with enticement of a minor. His arrest was announced in a press release by the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
The charge has a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.
According to the criminal complaint, in May a Geneva Police Department officer was on social media — using an undercover online account — when he received a picture of a naked male from a user named “Timothy Carter.” For about an hour, the officer and Carter allegedly exchanged messages that were sexually explicit at times.
During the exchange, the officer said he was a 14-year-old boy. Officials said Carter arranged to meet in person and was taken into custody after getting to the location.
Geneva police executed a search warrant on Carter’s cell phone a week later. They determined it was used to send the messages to the undercover officer.
The investigation included Geneva police, Canandaigua police, and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.