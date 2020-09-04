ROCHESTER — Federal officials charged a Geneva man Wednesday following an undercover online sting that included local law enforcement.

Timothy Carter, 45, was charged by criminal complaint with enticement of a minor. His arrest was announced in a press release by the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

The charge has a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.

According to the criminal complaint, in May a Geneva Police Department officer was on social media — using an undercover online account — when he received a picture of a naked male from a user named “Timothy Carter.” For about an hour, the officer and Carter allegedly exchanged messages that were sexually explicit at times.

During the exchange, the officer said he was a 14-year-old boy. Officials said Carter arranged to meet in person and was taken into custody after getting to the location.

Geneva police executed a search warrant on Carter’s cell phone a week later. They determined it was used to send the messages to the undercover officer.

The investigation included Geneva police, Canandaigua police, and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...