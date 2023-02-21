CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a 2020 home invasion and later assaulting another inmate at the Ontario County Jail.
County Judge Frederick Reed sentenced Matthew Jackson on Thursday to 10 years on felony burglary charges for the home invasion. He pleaded guilty to those charges last November.
Reed added six more years for the felony assault charge. Jackson was convicted of that offense in a jury trial earlier this year.
Jackson was arrested by Geneva police in March 2021 following the investigation of a nighttime incident in December 2020 in the area of Maxwell Avenue and Pleasant Street. A male resident told police two men entered through an unlocked door and one showed a handgun. The resident told police one man tried to tie him up, but he fought back and both men fled.
The victim, who was treated at Geneva General Hospital, suffered several injuries, including head trauma and a broken foot.
Police did not say if the suspects got away with any money or property, or if they targeted the residence for some reason. Police called it an intense investigation.
A second suspect, described as a Hispanic male with a medium build and “curly crew cut,” was never arrested.
“While this was not a random act, the defendant and the victim were not known to each other,” said Assistant District Attorney Peter Van Dellon, who prosecuted the case with ADA Kaitlin Hastings.