CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva man whose trial for a 2020 home invasion was to begin Monday has taken a plea deal.
Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Chris Eaggleston said Matthew Jackson pleaded guilty Friday in county court to felony burglary charges. Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19 by Judge Frederick Reed to 10 years in prison.
Jackson, 38, was arrested by Geneva police in March 2021 following the investigation of a nighttime December 2020 incident in the area of Maxwell Avenue and Pleasant Street. A male resident told police two men entered through an unlocked door and one showed a handgun.
The resident told police one man tried to tie him up, but he fought back and both men fled. The victim — who was treated at Geneva General Hospital — suffered several injuries including head trauma, a broken foot and several bruises.
Police did not say if the suspects got away with any money or property, or if they targeted the residence for some reason. Police called it an intense investigation but a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male with a medium build and “curly crew cut,” was never arrested.
“No other suspects have been arrested and I would echo the comments of the Geneva Police Department from earlier in this investigation,” said Assistant District Attorney Peter Van Dellon, who prosecuted the case. “While this was not a random act, the defendant and the victim were not known to each other.”