ROCHESTER — An appeals court has ordered a new trial for a Geneva man in the death of a suspected burglar.
In a decision filed Friday, the Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court unanimously reversed the conviction of Jeff Salone Jr.
Salone was found guilty of manslaughter, but acquitted of murder, in the death of Jawaun Brumfield and sentenced by Ontario County Judge Brian Dennis to 25 years in prison.
Brumfield, 23, died in September 2017 at Strong Memorial Hospital, a day after he was found unresponsive in Salone’s second-floor apartment on Hallenbeck Avenue.
Geneva police and Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride, who prosecuted the case, believe Brumfield — after climbing a ladder — was pulled into Salone’s apartment through a window while Brumfield was trying to commit a burglary.
MacBride argued that Salone and some friends were waiting for Brumfield — who had reportedly burglarized the apartment before — and beat him for about 20 minutes, leaving him unconscious by the time police arrived.
No one else was arrested in the case.
In a statement to police, Salone, who did not testify in the trial, said he was sleeping about 4:30 a.m. when he heard a loud noise. He said he saw a Black male come through a kitchen window carrying a Taser and reaching for a knife, and a fight ensued.
Salone said he flipped the intruder, whose head hit a coffee table, and he hit the intruder when he tried to get up. Salone, who said he was alone, stated the intruder was eventually unconscious and “breathing funny.”
Geneva police Detective Steve Vine testified during the trial, and said he was skeptical of Salone’s claim that he was alone and acted in self-defense. In overturning the conviction, the appeals court ruled Dennis should not have allowed Vine to testify on his opinion whether a homicide was committed.
The appellate court also ruled Dennis should have not have allowed Brumfield’s mother to testify about her son’s personal background.
Salone was represented at trial by attorney Christopher Rodeman, who claimed Salone acted in self-defense against an armed intruder. Rochester-based attorney Brian Shiffrin handled the appeal and emailed the following statement to the Times:
“Mr. Salone was the innocent victim of a burglary. The prosecution was based on the improper, incorrect and inadmissible evidence opinion testimony by Det. Vine,” Shiffrin said. “We are glad the court recognized the error in admitting that testimony.”
“We are extremely disappointed in the decision,” MacBride said by phone Friday, noting he had told Brumfield’s family. “We plan to retry the case and are confident of a conviction.”
Salone, 31, was listed as an inmate at Attica Correctional Facility as of Monday. MacBride did not answer an email from the Times asking if Salone will be back in Ontario County Court soon.