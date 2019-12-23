GENEVA — Richard McKee may have been called a lot of things in his life, but he may be most proud of being “The Hot Wheels guy.”
McKee has more than 500 of the miniature cars and trucks in his 129 E. North St. home, a large share of them original Hot Wheels-produced cars from 1968 to 1976. He’s studied and researched the tiny cars to the point where he’s a recognized expert.
“Some people think I’m crazy, and my wife wasn’t sure about my collecting at first, worrying about the cost,” McKee said. “Now she’s a believer that my collection has value and will help in our retirement.”
The Hot Wheels phenomenon began around 1967 when an executive with Mattel, the famous toy making company, saw kids playing with Matchbox cars. Matchbox cars, made in England, were miniature cars that didn’t have wheels that rolled freely. McKee said the executive thought Mattel could make a better version of die-cast cars to compete with Matchbox.
“The early prototypes had wheels that rolled, prompting the executive to say they ‘seem like hot wheels.’ That’s where the name came from,” McKee said.
The original 16 cars made in the first eight years had red-wall tires. General Motors gave Mattel permission to use the design of a new Corvette it was going to introduce in 1968, with the provision that it not be put on the market until the new Corvette was in showrooms, McKee said.
“Mattel jumped the gun and put the cars out there before the real car was in showrooms,” McKee said. “GM wasn’t happy and threatened a lawsuit, but didn’t.”
He said the first year of production Hot Wheels captured half the market for miniature die-cast cars and trucks. A Matchbox car cost about 50 cents while a Hot Wheels vehicle was $1.
McKee said he began serious collecting six years ago and now has more than 500 Hot Wheels, 11 original carrying cases and several plastic looping race tracks that the car can speed down. Mattel stopped the red lines on tires in 1976.
“The valuable ones that I search for and bid on are ones that are in their original plastic packages, not opened and not played with,” he said. “Then there are those played with, but not scratched, worn or damaged including the tires.”
McKee said Hot Wheels were the largest selling toy in the world, with Mattel selling more than 4 billion of the cars to date. He said Hot Wheels became a sponsor of former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty’s race car, and the company has reproduced several National Hot Rod Association dragsters and funny cars.
“I collect only vintage Hot Wheels. I’ve paid between $400 and $500 for a mint one, bidding online,” said McKee adding that he has no plans to sell the collection as of yet.
He said the North Carolina Hot Wheels Association publishes a guidebook on Hot Wheels vehicles, listing the value for each model. He will occasionally buy newer Hot Wheels in bulk at a low price and resell them for a profit.
“I’ve set a cutoff of not collecting any Hot Wheels made after 1980. I had to educate myself on the value of these cars. At first, I just collected them. Then I learned about them and got pretty serious,” he said.
McKee said he’s had an offer of $15,000 for his entire collection but turned it down. He said he’s still on the hunt for what he calls one of the rarest of Hot Wheels, a 1980 Oldsmobile 442. If he finds one in good shape, it will be worth between $1,000 to $2,000 for something that cost $1 when new.
“I love them all, some more than others,” McKee said. But he admitted while having no favorite, he’d really likes the Hot Wheels 1957 Thunderbird. “You have to be careful of a restoration job. It has to be original to have value. I’ve been duped myself,” he said.
Maybe the most valuable of the vintage Hot Wheels is a 1969 pink Beach Bomb Volkswagen van with a rear-loading back, valued at $150,000. Only two prototypes were made and it was never in full production.
McKee said Mattel bought Matchbox in 1998 and both Matchbox and Hot Wheels are still being made. He said he’s willing to answer questions about Hot Wheels to those visiting his Facebook page.
His advice to today’s youth? Start collecting them now.