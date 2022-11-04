GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a local man missing since last week.
In a news release sent to media outlets Friday, Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton said Joseph Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic Oct. 25, against medical advice. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Monahan, 30, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and wears glasses.
It is not known what clothes he may be wearing.
Colton said Monahan is known to abuse drugs and may be at risk of self-harm. Police believe Monahan may be in Wayne County or the city of Rochester.
Anyone with information on Monahan is urged to call 911 or contact the Geneva PD on-duty supervisor at 315-789-1111 or 315-828-6771. Any and all information can remain confidential.
People can also text tips to 315-781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.