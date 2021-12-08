CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva man accused at one time in an alleged drive-by shooting has been acquitted of every felony charge he faced, and convicted of a misdemeanor.
Following a short trial in Ontario County Court last week, Richard Hankerson was found not guilty Monday of attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. He was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.
“I think the jury did a great job in this case,” said Hankerson’s assigned attorney, Clark Zimmermann. “They gave it a lot of thought and came to the conclusion that the prosecution did not prove its theory.”
The charges stem from an alleged incident in June 2020 near the intersection of Exchange and State streets. Hankerson was accused of pulling up next to another man who was stopped in traffic and firing a gun at him once.
Geneva police said the other driver was not hit and Hankerson sped away. He was arrested several hours later.
Zimmermann said the alleged victim did not testify at the trial.
Ontario Assistant District Attorney Peter Van Dellon prosecuted the case. The jury began deliberations late Friday afternoon and continued deliberating Monday morning, reaching its verdict late in the afternoon.
“I do not want to speculate with regard to why the jury came to the conclusion that they did. I would simply state that the People’s burden at trial, to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, is the highest required in any type of case in a court of law,” Van Dellon said by email. “I can only assume that the jury had some doubt with regard to certain aspects of the case. What those aspects might be, I do not know.”
The lone charge Hankerson was convicted of — endangering the welfare of a child — was for an incident that happened after the alleged shooting. Zimmermann said it involved Hankerson running through a neighbor’s home, allegedly with a weapon, while a minor was present.
Hankerson was incarcerated at the county jail since his arrest. Since the charge he was convicted of carries a maximum term of one year in jail, county Judge Frederick Reed, who presided over the trial, ordered Hankerson be released from jail.