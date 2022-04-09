ROCHESTER — A Geneva man faces a long prison sentence after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Rudolph “Rudy” Brumfield, 36, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five kilograms or more of cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.
The plea was announced in a news release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
The charges carry a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. Brumfield is scheduled to be sentenced in July.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey, who is handling the case, said Brumfield was the leader of a cocaine-trafficking organization in Geneva and other areas of Ontario County. During the conspiracy, Brumfield obtained quantities of cocaine and marijuana from suppliers in California and elsewhere.
In January 2020, investigators from the Geneva Police Department and Ontario County sheriff’s office executed search warrants at the Toledo Street residence of Brumfield’s girlfriend, which authorities said was used to store, manufacture, and sell the drugs.
A search warrant was also executed at Brumfield’s residence on North Genesee Street. During the searches, police recovered:
• 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and 69.7 grams of crack cocaine.
• 18 one-pound packages of marijuana.
• More than $161,500 in cash.
• Two firearms, including one reported stolen in 2013, and a box of ammunition.
• Materials commonly used to package drugs for street-level distribution.
Officials said Brumfield was convicted in 2006 and 2012 on felony charges in Ontario County Court, and was prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition.
Besides city police and the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took part in the investigation.