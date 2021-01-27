CANANDAIGUA — The retrial of a Geneva man accused of killing a suspected burglar in 2017 could happen in March, although the status of COVID-19 at that time likely will be a factor.
A pretrial conference in the case of Jeff Salone Jr. was held Tuesday in Ontario County Court, including Judge Brian Dennis and the attorneys. First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride is prosecuting the case again.
Salone is being represented by attorney James Nobles. He was represented in his first trial by Christopher Rodeman.
Salone was found guilty in 2019 of manslaughter, but acquitted of murder, in the death of Jawuan Brumfield. He was later sentenced by Dennis to 25 years in prison.
An appeals court in Rochester, however, overturned the conviction in November.
Brumfield, 23, died in September 2017 at Strong Memorial Hospital, a day after he was found unresponsive in Salone’s second-floor apartment on Hallenbeck Avenue.
MacBride and Geneva police believe Brumfield, after climbing a ladder, was pulled into Salone’s apartment through a window while Brumfield was trying to commit a burglary.
MacBride argued that Salone and some friends were waiting for Brumfield — who had reportedly burglarized the apartment before — and beat him for about 20 minutes, leaving him unconscious by the time police arrived.
Salone did not testify in the trial, but in a statement to police, he said he was sleeping about 4:30 a.m. when he was awakened by a loud noise. He said he saw a Black male come through a kitchen window carrying a Taser and reaching for a knife, and a fight ensued.
Salone said he flipped the intruder, whose head hit a coffee table, and he hit the intruder when he tried to get up. Salone said he was alone and said the intruder eventually was unconscious and “breathing funny.”
Geneva police Detective Steve Vine testified during the trial, saying he was skeptical of Salone’s claim that he was alone and acted in self-defense. In overturning the conviction, the appeals court ruled Dennis should not have allowed Vine to testify on his opinion whether a homicide was committed.
No one else was arrested in the case.
The appeals court also ruled Dennis should not have allowed Brumfield’s mother to testify about her son’s personal background.
MacBride said he is pushing for the earliest possible jury trial date, which would be in March. However, the state court system — after the rise in COVID-19 cases in November — put a hold on future trials until further notice.
Another conference in the case is scheduled for March 2.
Salone, 31, was serving his sentence at Attica Correctional Facility until the appeals court overturned his conviction. MacBride said Salone is no longer incarcerated and is being supervised by the county’s pretrial release program until his second trial.