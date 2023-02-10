CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva man was convicted of strangulation and assault, but acquitted of more serious robbery charges, in an Ontario County Court trial this week.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said a jury found Chrishawn Howard guilty Wednesday on felony charges of strangulation, assault, and unlawful imprisonment, class D felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. He was found not guilty of robbery and grand larceny.
Ritts said the charges stemmed from a March 2021 incident, when Howard and others were at a house party in the city of Geneva. As the party was winding down and some high school friends were dancing, Ritts said Howard was teasing them and throwing money at them.
“The money was picked up and returned to the defendant, but he felt he did not get everything back,” Ritts said in an email to the Times. “He became enraged and focused on the victim.”
Ritts said with the exception of the victim, everyone at the party was Howard’s family or friends.
“He directs his family to strip-search the victim and they do, and no money is found,” said Ritts, who prosecuted the case with Assistant DA Anthony DiMartino.
Ritts said Howard left for a short time but returned, still angry.
“He strangles the victim to the point she is seeing ‘fuzzies’ in her eyes, and when he finally lets go she is unable to stand due to the strangulation,” Ritts said. “She falls to the ground and he gets on top of her and beats her.”
Ritts said Howard hit the woman once with what appeared to be a gun and punched her.
“She ended up with horrible swelling and pain and reports it to the Geneva Police Department later that morning,” Ritts said.
Police originally charged Howard with strangulation. The robbery and other charges came after Howard was indicted by a county Grand Jury.
Ritts added that during the struggle Howard — he also is known as “NuNu” — knocked phones out of the victim’s pockets while he was looking for his money. The phones were never returned, Ritts said.
Howard, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced April 18 by county Judge Brian Dennis, who presided over the trial.
Howard’s attorney, Jason Housel, called it a fairly simple trial. Housel noted that one of the charges Howard was acquitted of, first-degree robbery, is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
“My client is disappointed he was convicted of any charges, but him being acquitted of the robbery charges is significant,” Housel said. “His punishment and exposure on those charges was significant.”
Housel said he will appeal the convictions. Specifically, he asserted that photos taken from the victim after the incident — which Housel claimed showed only “minor marks” to her throat — don’t support the strangulation charge.
“We will take this to the appellate court,” he said.