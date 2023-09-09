GENEVA — The city will mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at 10 a.m. Monday.
The ceremony takes place at the foot of Long Pier in Lakefront Park.
The event honors the victims and those who responded to the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pa.
A number of dignitaries will speak at the ceremony, and the city Fire Department’s Color Guard will be involved.
Many city offices will be closed from 9:45-11 a.m. so employees can attend the ceremony.
“If you need assistance from a city department during that hour, please call ahead to verify someone will be in the office to assist you,” the city said. “We hope this does not cause any inconvenience.”