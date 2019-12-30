GENEVA — Steve Valentino may not officially take over as the city’s new mayor until Jan. 1, but he’s already absorbing himself in the job.
Valentino said he’s had two meetings with members of a City Council that contains just a single incumbent, Fourth Ward Councilor Ken Camera. The rest are all new to elected office.
The Democrat, who defeated Mark Pitifer, running on the Republican line, in November, expects to have some debates on the issues before Council, and he emphasized that he encourages that.
What he won’t stand for is rancor.
“I expect civil dialogue and respect,” between members he said. “No personal attacks.”
He said there are “a couple (of council members) that are concerned with each other and how they might interact,” he said.
Valentino noted there were some social media posts about a candidate during the election that were concerning and that he does not want to see that manifest itself on City Council.
He knows he has some members with some very specific concerns with city policy coming into the job, including fellow Democrat Laura Salamendra, an outspoken advocate for police accountability, Geneva Foundry neighborhood members, quality housing and food-access issues.
“I appreciate her input,” said Valentino. “She’s a hard-working person and very passionate.”
Valentino said he reached out each to council member and asked what they would like to accomplish over the next four years.
The first step, he said, is outlining priorities during the two-day council retreat, a date for which has not been announced.
“We are policy makers,” he said, explaining the goal of the retreats. “This is what we want to accomplish over the next 12 months.”
For Valentino, priorities including “making sure that the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) is implemented fully,” and that the city continues to focus on economic development — both downtown and in places such as the Tech Park on Pre-Emption Road, where companies such as Cheribundi got their start.
He also expects to see the zoning update completed in the second half of 2020.
As for taking the gavel at Council meetings, Valentino admitted it will feel strange sitting in the center of Council but that he’s up to the job.
“I feel comfortable in this position and leading this team,” he said.
Valentino considers himself a “servant leader” who wants all members of Council to take active roles in forming policy.
He acknowledged that Council — made up of Democrats, Republicans and even a Libertarian (John Pruett) — is not going to agree on everything, “but we really have to work together.”
As for the new Council, Valentino likes what he sees.
“I think it’s a good mix,” he said.
The Mayor-elect said he is urging them to go slow on difficult topics — from police accountability to town-city issues to whether tax-exempt property owners such as Hobart and William Smith Colleges are providing enough financial support for city services.
Pruett, who will represent the Sixth Ward come Jan. 1, thinks Valentino brings the right experience to the job, but is holding out on judging because he has yet to take office.
“Steve strikes me as a strong leader who is used to managing subordinates,” he said by email. “I also think he is unwilling to challenge established systems for efficiency, due to community reputation (which is) not uncommon with most elected local officials, but not progressive. I believe his challenge will be to coalesce the strong, divergent group into a focused approach to progress. It might be challenging for him to relax his strength of character to allow subordinates on Council to effect change they see needed.”
Councilor-elect Jan Regan, a Democrat who will represent the city’s Third Ward, is impressed with what she has seen so far.
“I appreciate Steve’s leadership and am very much looking forward to working with him and my fellow councilors as we begin this new term together,” she said by email. “In our early sessions, Steve has been a solid listener, and helped to facilitate the group’s sharing of ideas. His experience in city government is evident and will help us as we settle into what for most of us are new roles.”
Valentino said he won’t divulge publicly his deputy mayor recommendation until Council’s first meeting, which is Jan. 8.
As for public comment, it will take place at the start of the meeting on either agenda or non-agenda items. The public still needs to sign up to speak, Valentino noted.
Current Mayor Ron Alcock was criticized for moving public comment to the ends of meetings in 2016. It was later split into two portions: comment on agenda items at the beginning and non-agenda issues at the end. The time limit still will be three minutes, with residents able to ask for additional time to speak in advance, as they can now.