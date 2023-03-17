GENEVA — Democrat Steve Valentino didn’t get the endorsement of his party in the race for mayor, but he will be on the ballot this fall.
City Republicans said they have endorsed Valentino, who is one of four registered Democrats on the GOP slate.
Valentino is still planning to run against endorsed Democrat Jan Regan in a June primary — meaning that if he wins, he’s likely assured of a second four-year term.
Valentino won his first term as Geneva mayor running on the Democratic line, defeating the Republican-endorsed candidate, Mark Salvatore Pitifer.
“I am excited that the Republican Party has endorsed me for the upcoming election in the mayoral position,” Valentino said Thursday. “This isn’t an ‘us against them’ issue. This is a ‘what is best for Geneva’ issue. The party interviewed me and we are aligned on the future of Geneva.”
Valentino said that “regardless of party affiliation, the vision of keeping Geneva on a positive growth path is shared by many concerned citizens. Being influenced by special interest groups has caused division, and this sets the city back, along with casting us in an unfavorable light. Professionally and respectfully considering all viewpoints and working together will be the goal.”
City Republican Chair Ethel Peters emphasized that party affiliation is not a priority for the committee.
“We were not looking at all Republican candidates,” she said Thursday. “We were looking for people who would serve the city of Geneva and its residents.”
Valentino got the endorsement about a month ago, Peters said, but the committee did not reveal it publicly because “we had to get our candidates (for other positions) in line.”
Peters said the search committee “thought he did a great job of representing Geneva,” and that the endorsement was to stick, regardless of what city Democrats did with the mayoral candidate position.
“That’s his prerogative to do that (seek the Democratic endorsement through the primary),” she said. “That has nothing to do with us. We are carrying his (nominating) petition.”
Here are the other candidates on the GOP slate this fall:
• Ward 1: Antonio Gomez, Republican.
• Ward 2: Incumbent Bill Pealer Jr., Republican.
• Ward 3: Patrick Grimaldi, Republican.
• Ward 4: Peter Gillotte, Democrat.
• Ward 5: Jim Petropoulos, Democrat.
• Ward 6: Kyle Brimm, Republican (he was appointed to fill the rest of the late John Salone’s term).
• At large: Incumbent Frank Gaglianese III, Republican.
• At large: Incumbent Anthony Noone, Democrat.
• Ontario County supervisor District I (wards 1 and 2): Karen Sollenne, Republican.
Gomez ran in 2019, losing to Tom Burrall, an independent who ran on the Democratic slate. Noone won on the Democratic line in 2019, while Petropoulos most recently served as a county legislator representing District III (wards 5 and 6). He was appointed by City Council to replace Greg Bendzlowicz, who moved out of the city. Petropoulos lost his election bid in November to former city councilor John Pruett, who ran on the Democratic line. Pruett had also defeated Petropoulos in the June 2022 Democratic primary.
Grimaldi is a former city assessor.
While the Democrats have named Regan as their mayoral candidate, they have yet to announce the rest of the slate.