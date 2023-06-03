(Ed. note: With a June 27 Democratic primary in the city of Geneva on the horizon, the Times solicited essays from the two candidates for mayor: incumbent Mayor Steve Valentino and incumbent Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan. We set a limit of 600 words and edited only for grammar and clarity.)
Voters of Geneva: Are you satisfied with the conduct and productivity of your City Council?
If you are like the multitudes of Genevans I meet across the city every day, the answer is a resounding no. And I am with you.
When I was first elected to City Council, I looked forward to serving with a group willing to work collaboratively in moving Geneva more fully toward the thriving, diverse and unique place we all believe our city can be.
As we near the end of our term together, disappointment is the word that comes to mind when I consider the past 3½ years. This is a Council dominated by personal attacks rather than discussion of ideas, and, as a result, a Council that, despite great potential, has accomplished very little.
And that is why I am running for mayor. I am confident I can bring civility and productivity to city government. Running professional meetings is basic to the mayor’s job, and something our current mayor and my opponent, Steve Valentino, has failed to do.
To retain good order, every councilor, elected by the people of his/her ward, needs to be heard and respected from the start. The mayor should set the tone — and provide the space — for productive outcomes. Informal meetings created through work sessions and committee assignments provide opportunities for councilors to understand how to work together, while also moving Council toward positive solutions and productivity. The mayor needs to keep meetings civil, and if things get out of line, address disputes with those involved. These practices were quickly abandoned under our current mayor.
The mayor also needs to be open and accessible, not only to councilors, but to residents and city staff. It is baffling to me that our current mayor has no office in City Hall. I will reinstate an office on day one, with hours available to the public. Better access and familiarity at City Hall would allow a closer working relationship with city officials as well.
Of course, the mayor needs to engage in challenges facing this city and lead a strong Council to move us in a positive direction. I am proud to be running on the Democratically endorsed slate that includes representation from the great, diverse population that IS Geneva. I pledge to lead a new Council in addressing our clear priorities: To reduce Geneva’s alarming tax rate; to return city-owned lots to our tax roles with affordable residential development; to more directly partner with the Town of Geneva in waste reduction initiatives, reduction of duplicate services, and fair payment for services the City provides.
Regarding the actual vote, Genevans need to be aware of a very confusing election tactic now in play. Although already on the Republican line in November, the incumbent mayor is also attempting to secure the Democratic line (as are three of his Republican-endorsed colleagues) through a Democratic primary challenge on June 27. If this ploy is successful, voters will have NO CHOICE for mayor on the ballot in these positions when all-City voting happens in the general election. Surprisingly, it’s all legal, but is taking away choice a good thing for government and Geneva voters?
As of this writing, the Democrat-endorsed candidates are working to create an independent party, Geneva Forward, to ensure a place on the November ballot no matter the primary results. Stay tuned for that, but even more importantly: Registered Democrats, defy expectations! Make this June 27 primary an historic turnout! Vote for a civil and productive Council — and to ensure a choice for ALL on the November ballot.