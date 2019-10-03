GENEVA — Residents who want to hear more about — and from — the candidates for mayor and City Council will have the opportunity at two upcoming forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Geneva.
Both forums are at the Geneva Public Library.
The first is Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. The two mayoral candidates, Democrat Steve Valentino and Mark Salvatore Pitifer, who is running on the Republican line, have been invited to participate.
Additionally, candidates for the two at-large council seats have been invited: Benjamin Vasquez and Frank Gaglianese, endorsed by the Republican Party, and Tamarie Cataldo and Anthony Noone, endorsed by the Democrats.
The next forum is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m., also at the Geneva Public Library, and it features candidates vying to represent Wards 1 through 6 on City Council.
Candidates are as follows, with their party endorsements in parentheses:
• Ward 1: Antonio Gomez (R) and Thomas Burrall (D);
• Ward 2: William Pealer (R) and Valerie Mallard (D);
• Ward 3: Donald Cass (R) and Jan Regan (D);
• Ward 4: Evelyn Buisch (R) and Ken Camera (D);
• Ward 5: Bryan Housel (R) and Laura Salamendra (D);
• Ward 6: John Pruett (R) and Juanita Aikens (D).
Christine Hoffman, voter services director for the League of Women Voters of Geneva, said audience members will be able to write questions on 3-by-5-inch cards for submission to the moderator.
“The LWV of Geneva reserves the right to choose questions that do not contain personal attacks on the opposing candidate and are not duplicative of other questions,” Hoffman said.
“In order to ensure a fair and equitable forum, under the rules of the League of Women Voters, in order for a candidate to participate, the opposing candidate must also participate, referred to as the ‘no empty chair policy,’” she said. “Each participant will have the opportunity to make an opening statement, answer a few questions from the audience, posed by the forum moderator and make a closing statement. Exact format and time frames will depend on candidate attendance.”
The League of Women Voters of Geneva is a non-partisan political organization that provides voter services, including educational forums and information to the general public to encourage “civic engagement and an informed electorate.”