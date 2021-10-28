GENEVA — Geneva Middle School’s principal was charged by city police Thursday afternoon with having an “inappropriate encounter” with a student.
Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said John L. DeFazio Jr. was been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.
Passalacqua said DeFazio is accused of having the encounter with a child younger than 17 years old Oct. 5 at the Middle School.
City School District spokesperson Heather Swanson released the following statement on behalf of the district:
“The district was informed today by the Geneva Police Department that Geneva Middle School Principal John DeFazio was charged with endangering the welfare of a child,” she said. “Police first alerted the district to the allegations last Friday, at which point Mr. DeFazio was immediately put on leave while law enforcement conducted an investigation. We take the type of allegations at issue very seriously and cooperated with the police throughout the process. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct.
“The charges are merely accusations at this point and Mr. DeFazio, like all citizens, is entitled to a presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty,” the statement continued. “We intend to take steps necessary to respect his rights while, at the same time, taking all prudent steps to ensure the welfare and safety of our students.”
Passalacqua said anyone else who may have had possible encounters with DeFazio is asked to contact Det. Matt Colton at (315) 828-6779 or mkc@geneva.ny.us.
Tricia Budgar, the district’s director of strategic initiatives and athletics, was named acting Middle School principal after DeFazio was placed on leave. Budgar is a former West Street School principal and Ninth Grade Academy principal.
Matt Heath is the school’s assistant principal.
The Board of Education hired DeFazio in May, and he joined the district July 1. He was an administrator in the Rochester City School District for eight years, most recently serving as an assistant principal.
“If you need assistance with talking to your child, please contact the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes at (585) 394-2573 and they can put you in touch with an advocate who can help,” Passalacqua said. “You can also visit their website at www.cacfingerlakes.org for resources on how to talk with your children about personal safety.”