GENEVA — Geneva’s Middle School principal is on leave less than four months after he took the job.
On Monday, Geneva Acting Superintendent Kathy Davis informed parents in a message that John DeFazio is on leave. The district did not disclose the nature of the leave.
Davis said Tricia Budgar, the district’s director of strategic initiatives and athletics, has been named acting Middle School principal. Budgar is a former West Street School principal and Ninth Grade Academy principal, Davis said in the message.
Matt Heath is the Middle School’s assistant principal.
“I am sure that your students will be in good hands with Mrs. Budgar and Mr. Heath, and I thank you in advance for supporting them,” Davis said.
The Board of Education hired DeFazio in May, and he joined the district July 1. He was an administrator in the Rochester City School District for eight years, most recently serving as assistant principal of Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School No. 19 for grades 5–8.
DeFazio replaced Bob Smith, who is now director of facilities for the district.