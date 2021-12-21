GENEVA — The attorney representing Geneva Middle School Principal John DeFazio claims the embattled educator is a victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district’s dress code and conduct policies.
DeFazio is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, having been accused of having an “inappropriate encounter” with a student younger than 17 on Oct. 5 at the Middle School.
DeFazio, who joined the district in May after serving as an administrator in Rochester, appeared in City Court Monday with his attorney, Joe Damelio. City Judge Bill Hart set a virtual pretrial conference for Dec. 28 in anticipation of a trial, with DeFazio’s next court appearance set for Jan. 3. A trial date may be set at that time.
Damelio claimed his client, who is on leave from the district, was doing his job enforcing disciplinary codes, such as in-school punishment for things like cell phone use in class, as well as dress codes.
“He was enforcing these things and a group of kids didn’t like it,” said Damelio, one of the region’s best-known defense attorneys who represented former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren in her legal matters.
Damelio is confident his client will be cleared.
“(The criminal allegation is) something that we look forward to resolving, and we look forward to coming to trial,” Damelio said outside of court. “He’s an educator who never, ever had any issues. No problems whatsoever. … We think justice is going to be ultimately served in this case.”
While he is confident his client will be exonerated, that won’t be enough to repair DeFazio’s professional and personal reputation, Damelio suggested.
“The damage is done,” he said. “It has been extremely difficult on him and his family, but he understands the process.”
DeFazio took over as Middle School principal in July after being hired by the Board of Education in May. He was an administrator in the Rochester City School District for eight years, most recently serving as an assistant principal.
He went on leave just days before his Oct. 5 arrest by Geneva police.