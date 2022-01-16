GENEVA — The city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Memorial Service is no stranger to inclement weather — and it appears this year will be no different.
Despite the forecast of potentially significant snow Sunday night into Monday, this year’s 51st annual ceremony will go on as planned, and it will be an outdoor affair — just like last year — due to Covid-19 concerns.
“It never disappoints us,” Lucile Mallard, longtime president of the Geneva Chapter of the NAACP, said of the weather. “Cold weather and/or snow always shows up.”
As always, Monday’s events begin with a 9:30 a.m. march from the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street. The opening invocation will be given by the Rev. Colin Pritchard of the Presbyterian Church of Geneva, with Mayor Steve Valentino on hand to provide welcoming remarks.
The march will go up Lewis Street, turn left onto Genesee Street and continue to Castle Street, where there will be a prayer by the Rev. Teresa Jackson of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church at City Hall.
The memorial service will start at 10:15 a.m. at Bicentennial Park on Exchange Street. This year’s theme is “Diversity is Reality — Embrace It!”
The Rev. Donald Golden of Mount Olive, president of the Martin Luther King Committee, will deliver welcoming remarks for the celebration. The invocation will be given by Minister Sidney Moore of Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ.
Following a special presentation by Golden, Mallard will introduce one of the speakers, the Rev. Robert Hoggard. He is associate director of advancement for academic and student affairs at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Delores Nelson will introduce the keynote speaker, Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer at Finger Lakes Community College.
Following a musical tribute, Golden will close with remarks and the benediction.
Mallard said all NAACP branches in the nation have been asked to celebrate MLK Day with a message about passing “The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.”