GENEVA — In a place that in its early years practiced segregation and where minstrel shows once were performed, the community joined together Monday to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in one of the oldest such observances in the nation.
Although King was assassinated nearly 52 years ago, the legacy of his message continues to bear relevance today, said speakers at Geneva’s 49th annual MLK march and memorial service. The national holiday was marked this year on King’s Jan. 20 birthday. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.
“Just because times may have gotten better, it’s (the fight against racism and inequality) still not over,” said the Rev. Terrance Simmons, pastor of the Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ in Geneva. “Whenever people fan the flames of hatred, there’s always going to be a wildfire.”
The theme of this year’s event was “Speak Up! Because it Matters,” and it featured plenty of inspiring music from the MLK Choir, directed by Patrisha Blue. The Geneva High School Choir took the Smith stage to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes called the “Negro National Anthem,” and later joined the MLK Choir in another selection.
The Smith observance was proceeded by a march in frigid conditions that started at the city’s Public Safety Building on Exchange Street and ended at the historic performing arts center on Seneca Street.
Of course, it was the civil rights leader “speaking up” that helped galvanize a movement against racism that propelled the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — which ended segregation in public places and banned job discrimination on the basis of race, color, creed or origin — and the Voting Rights Act a year later.
Speakers recalled some of the slain civil rights leader’s most iconic messages — from his “I have a Dream” speech to his “Letters from Birmingham Jail,” King’s eloquent response, written in longhand, to a public statement of concern and caution about the civil rights movement issued by eight white religious leaders in the South.
King had been jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, for violating a judge’s ruling prohibiting protests. In his letter, King said the clergy members were “more devoted to order than to justice,” recalled John Cromartie, executive director of the Geneva African-American Men’s Association.
The keynote speaker, the Rev. William Huston Wilkinson of the First Presbyterian Church in Medina, recalled King’s famous “drum major instinct” sermon. He said that while on the surface, such thinking might be good when it comes to issues such as social justice, the concept can be “perverted.”
The Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute writes that King spoke on the subject in 1968, drawing on a 1952 sermon of a well-known white, liberal Methodist preacher, J. Wallace Hamilton: “Both men tell the biblical story of James and John, who ask Jesus for the most prominent seats in heaven. At the core of their desire was a ‘drum major instinct’ — a desire to be out front, a desire to lead the parade. King warns his congregation that this desire for importance can lead to ‘snobbish exclusivism’ and ‘tragic race prejudice.’”
“Do you know that a lot of the race problem grows out of the drum major instinct?” King said in the speech at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. “A need that some people have to feel superior … and to feel that their white skin ordained them to be first.”
“You don’t always have to be the drum major,” advised Wilkinson.
Winners of the MLK arts and poetry competition were brought on stage during the 2 1/2-hour event, with some reading their winning pieces. Another group of youngsters read King’s “Six Principles for Non-Violence,” of which the sixth principle is “The Universe is on the Side of Justice.”
The event was hosted by Gloria Blue, daughter of the late Geneva civil rights icon Rosa Blue.