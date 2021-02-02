SENECA FALLS — The Town Board will discuss a resolution adopted by the Geneva City Council in opposition to the proposed expansion of Seneca Meadows Landfill when it meets at 6 p.m. today.
The Geneva Council motion follows a 3-2 vote by the Town Board to oppose the application to expand solid waste disposal into a 50-acre infill area within the existing 400-acre landfill footprint.
The board also will discuss RFPs for engineering services and legal counsel for labor union matters.
In other agenda items, the board will:
• Conduct a public hearing on proposed Local Law 4 of 2021. The board will likely vote on adopting the law later in the meeting.
• Get updates on ongoing issues on the sale of two pieces of surplus town property at 10 Fall St. and 60 State St., the demands placed on Seneca Meadows Inc. for a town license to operate its landfill, legal issues with the state regarding the West Bayard Street culvert, the town manager feasibility study committee and the Kingdom Road sewer main project.
• Consider a contribution request from the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum.
• Be notified that there will be a presentation on the Police Reform and Reinvention plan for the town Police Department at 5 p.m. March 2.
FingerLakes1.com will broadcast the meeting.