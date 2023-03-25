GENEVA — This Ontario County community is reeling from the loss of one of its most recognizable and well-known sports figures.
Larry Guererri died unexpectedly Thursday night. He was 51.
Guererri had coached the Geneva High School varsity football team the past two seasons. Prior to that, he coached the DeSales football team before the Geneva Catholic school closed, followed by semipro football teams in the Finger Lakes and Rochester.
In addition, the longtime sales representative for 84 Lumber served as president of Geneva Junior Football and Geneva Little League.
"I knew Larry most of my life, and it became clear almost as soon as I reconnected with him in a professional setting how much he cared about the community's children," said Finger Lakes Times Managing Editor Alan Brignall, who served on the Geneva Little League board when Guererri was president. "Not just his kids, or my kid, but every kid."
The city school district made grief counselors available for its students, many of whom had interacted with Guerreri in sports and other avenues.
See the Times later this week for a story on Guererri’s life and legacy.