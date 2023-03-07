GENEVA — A downtown music hall that shut down nearly three years ago after losing its liquor license is reborn.
FLX Live at 427 Exchange St., which is owned by local businessman Bob Stivers, reopened its doors quietly Feb. 23 for a special recorded performance by Nate Michaels.
“It went well,” Stivers said. “We had about 65 people. The only publicity was on Facebook.”
Tomorrow night, it’s comedy and dinner with Frank Del Pizzo. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:15 p.m.
The events are just the beginning for what Stivers hopes will be a robust lineup of performers at the venue, which shut down in June 2019 after operator Ian Pattison lost his liquor license. The state Liquor Authority cited a number of reasons for the closure, saying, among other things, that FLX Live “failed to exercise adequate supervision of its licensed business.”
Stivers said he has been attempting to get another liquor license since the entertainment venue closed. With a new license in hand a month ago, Stivers and his events coordinator, Casey Fick, have been working to book performers for the spot. He has also had to do a significant amount of renovations, as most of the furniture, sound system and other equipment were sold off.
Stivers emphasized that FLX Live will be open only when there are performers.
“We’re only doing events,” he said. “We’re not going to be a bar.”
Fick did note that they are taking bookings for private events.
Stivers said the closure of FLX Live left a void in downtown Geneva for larger capacity musical performances.
“We know that this has been missing for a long time,” he said.
It was not for lack of patrons that the club closed, he said; it was the behavior of some of the crowds.
Fick said the goal is to have music-themed weeks — anything from blues, rock and jazz to country and comedy. Many of the events will include dinner in the admission price.
“It’s going to be a 21-and-over kind of place,” she said.
After Wednesday’s comedy night, the next show on tap at FLX Live is Bad Ju Ju March 31. Other performers booked in the months ahead include Night Train. More are being added, with the goal of two performances a week, Stivers said.
Stivers and Fick said they’re attempting to do all ticket sales at flxliveevents.com.
Additionally, they noted, FLX Live is one of the partner venues for the first Geneva Jazz Festival, which is presented by FLIMA Productions. The festival kicks off at FLX Live on March 23 with a 4 p.m. welcome reception, followed by the Geneva All-Stars Sextet at 6 p.m. and an open jazz jam at 9 p.m. More details can be found at genevajazzfestival.com.
Stivers said he’s looking for help for a number of positions at FLX Live. If interested, call 315-789-5520.
FLX Live WHAT: Entertainment venue WHERE: 427 Exchange St., Geneva HOURS: Open only when performers are booked ON THE WEB: facebook.com/FLXLiveEvents; flxliveevents.com