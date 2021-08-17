GENEVA — The Geneva Area NAACP will be sponsoring its 20th annual Back to school/Stay in School free school supplies give away from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday.
This year, because of the ongoing construction on Exchange Street, the event will be held in the Geneva Housing Authority’s Lewis and Tillman streets parking lot. The only requirement to receive the supplies is the students much be accompanied by a parent.
This event is funded through a grant from The Wyckoff Family Foundation, contributions from Sheldrake Point Vineyard in Ovid, the Courtyard Tenants Association, and donations from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Finger Lakes Community College, local churches, concerned citizens, and the Geneva NAACP. Donations will be accepted, and can be dropped off at the site around 9 a.m.