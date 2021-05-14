GENEVA — A Rochester administrator will take the helm of Geneva Middle School July 1.
The Geneva City School District Board of Education appointed John DeFazio, an assistant principal in Rochester, as the new middle school principal, the district said Tuesday.
The district said DeFazio has been an administrator in the Rochester City School District for eight years. Currently, he is assistant principal of Dr. Charles T. Lunsford School No. 19 for grades 5–8. Prior to that, he served as vice principal and instructional coach at East High School in Rochester, and program administrator at East High School Foundation Academy.
According to the district, DeFazio has experience in school improvement initiatives and instructional leadership. During his time in Rochester, he has been part of the initiatives to turn around schools struggling with academic accountability. He began his career as a social studies teacher at East High School and John Marshall High School, the district noted.
DeFazio was interviewed by a committee of middle school parents, teachers, support staff and administrators. He replaces Bob Smith, who is taking over as director of facilities at the end of the school year.
“Mr. DeFazio was unanimously selected by the interview committee,” GCSD Superintendent Patricia Garcia said in a press release. “We had strong candidates for the role, but he really stood out. He has the skills and experience our middle school needs, and I am excited to welcome him to our team.”
DeFazio applied for the Geneva post, he said, in part because of the similarities between the Geneva City School District and the schools he has worked at in Rochester.
“I felt like I could really connect with the community,” he said. “Geneva is a very unique district in that it’s so diverse, socioeconomically and culturally. I’m excited to begin building relationships with Geneva families, students and staff — that will be my first focus.”
DeFazio has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from The College at Brockport, and a master’s in adolescent education from St. John Fisher College. He has New York state professional certifications as a school building leader, district leader, and secondary school social studies teacher, the district said.
Although his professional career has been spent in Rochester, DeFazio has family roots in Geneva, where his great-grandfather settled after moving to the United States from Italy before becoming head chef at The Club.
“I feel like I was meant to be a part of the community,” DeFazio said. “The more I was involved in the interview process, the more I really felt like it’s a good fit.
“I’m overwhelmed with excitement. If I could start tomorrow, I would.”