GENEVA — A Geneva High School and 2022 William Smith College graduate has completed an internship with an international touring modern dance company based in New York City.
Bryna Gage, daughter of Dave and Theresa Gage of Geneva, worked for Parsons Dance through a remote internship position that allowed her to gain experience in a variety of project areas within the company. In the position, the 2018 Geneva grad created itineraries for company tours, wrote blog posts spotlighting alums, researched performance venues, and developed budgeting for future tours.
Gage, who graduated from William Smith with a double major in dance and history, said she appreciated the mentoring provided by Parsons Dance staff.
“They’ve given me advice on choosing the correct path needed to enter the arts industry,” she said. “It’s great to have mentorship from people who have extensive backgrounds within the field.”
Gage said her interdisciplinary education at HWS allowed her to explore the intersection of her two main interests: dance and history. Serving as the Kinetic Dance Collective co-president in the fall of her senior year is one of her favorite experiences.
“Watching the final show and seeing what we worked on all semester was one of the most fulfilling and exciting moments of my time at HWS,” she said.
Gage also helped plan the Junior/Senior Choreographer’s Concert, and she served as a teaching assistant.
“My time at HWS cultivated an environment for me to shine as a leader,” she said. “Learning to take initiative is a skill that has benefited me in both of my internships.”
During the summer of 2021, Gage worked as a special events intern at The Dance Complex in Cambridge, Mass., alongside HWS alum and fellow dancer Samantha Rosenberg.
While completing her work at Parsons Dance, Gage is applying to master of fine arts programs in dance for fall 2023. Looking ahead, she hopes to teach for a dance department at the high school or college level.
“I am thankful for these two positions,” she said. “They have allowed me to do a little bit of everything that I enjoy about the dance industry: choreographing, producing, research and teaching.”