GENEVA — City Councilor Laura Salamendra has been sounding the alarm for some time on what she and many others view as a housing crisis in Ontario County and nationwide.
In Ontario County, Geneva is the epicenter of that crisis, Salamendra and Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera agree. That’s why both of them are pleased that Ontario County has commissioned a study being conducted by Philadelphia-based Urban Partners to get a better understanding of the housing challenges here.
An online survey has been created, and Urban Partners is talking with groups around the county about housing concerns.
While Urban Partners is doing most of the stakeholder meetings, two county officials — Ryan Davis, the county’s director of economic development, and Deputy County Administrator Alissa Bub — took time this week to talk housing in Geneva with Salamendra and Camera.
Davis said they won’t be doing that with all stakeholders, but with an invitation from Camera, who was speaking with him on another matter, he and Bub made the trip to Geneva in part because of the city’s housing challenges.
Davis called Geneva a “critical partner” in addressing the county’s housing challenges.
Salamendra, a member of the Geneva Affordable Housing Task Force, said there is much to be done.
At City Council’s December meeting, she outlined just how acute the crisis is:
• Social Services said their hotels are full of homeless families. “The number of homeless families in Geneva is growing, and we have absolutely nowhere to house them,” she said.
• In 2021, there were 315 schoolchildren without homes.
• Family Promise, which helps find shelter for homeless families, had a waiting list of over 100.
• There are no homeless shelters for individuals or families.
The other major issue is affordability, Salamendra explained. In the Finger Lakes, more than 50% of renters are paying more than the recommended threshold of 30% of their income on housing, she said.
Those numbers are turning a housing crisis into an economic issue as well, Salamendra noted.
“That’s more than half of our residents who can’t save up for a mortgage, can’t afford to shop downtown, can’t afford to send their kids to daycare or summer camp or college, can’t afford to start a new business,” she said.
Davis agrees that affordable and available housing is an important component of economic development.
“I think housing is critical to our workforce,” he said. “They need a place to live.”
Salamendra appreciates the county taking the crisis seriously.
“Through my work with the city of Geneva Affordable Housing Task Force, which includes service providers, housing attorneys and advocates, I’ve learned just how serious things are,” Salamendra said. “Service providers report a lack of housing so severe, domestic violence victims are left with nowhere to go. And they aren’t alone. Families all over the county are struggling to find safe, affordable housing, leaving them to ‘couch surf’ or stay in bed bug-infested motels far away from their jobs and children’s schools. This is a crisis — one that is going to take a solution as serious as the problem.”
Bub said she appreciated talking to Salamendra, who provided personal stories of people with housing challenges.
“It’s great to get her perspective,” Davis said. “She’s very knowledgeable.”
Davis encourages everyone to take the survey, noting that as of Friday morning, more than 325 had done so.
The survey, along with stakeholder discussions, will allow the county to forge an action plan that likely involves public-private partnerships, Davis explained.
“We’re excited to collect all this information,” Bub added.
Salamendra agreed about the need to fill out the survey.
“Whether you rent, own, want to rent or own, need to downsize or are feeling too crowded, we need to know,” she said. “We need to know about conditions, about scarcity, about predatory landlords, about any and all barriers to safe, affordable housing choices so that we can begin to remove them.”
To take the survey, go to https://bit.ly/3Ivhxx8.
Bub said the survey will likely remain up into early February.