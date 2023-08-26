GENEVA — In the city’s war against weeds, there is progress to report.
There was plenty of talk around town, and on City Council, last year about weeds in the city’s many landscaping beds, with a multitude of them created as part of the downtown streetscape and Routes 5&20 work. It did not come as a shock to many that keeping the beds free of weeds was proving a tall task.
The previous administration, led by former city Manager Sage Gerling, warned City Council that more resources would be needed to maintain the new landscaping, along with a bevy of existing beds on the lakefront. Some Council members were not shy in airing complaints at meetings.
Behind the scenes, current City Manager Amie Hendrix’s administration began working with partner agencies on solutions. Talks ultimately led to a beautification proposal last fall by Catherine Price, president of one of those partner agencies, the Business Improvement District, which already provided downtown beautification services. BID offered to take a major role in maintaining the new landscaped beds, but needed money to add workers beyond two full-timers who already performed a multitude of functions downtown — from watering hanging flowers to cleaning up trash.
The city, along with the Industrial Development Agency and the Local Development Corp., provided Price with the resources she needed to beef up her small staff. BID and IDA pitched in nearly $60,000, while the city added $75,000.
She now has a maintenance supervisor, three full-time employees — one of whom will work year-round — and two part-timers, along with two contractors providing landscaping assistance.
“We were able to find really wonderful talent,” Price said.
The help is needed, she said, noting that 37 new landscaping beds were added following the downtown streetscape work; there are now 62 in all. Additionally, she said, BID crews have taken on cleaning the new street furniture that was added on Castle and Exchange streets.
As far as weeds go, so far, so good for BID’s weeding responsibilities, she said. BID has broken up the work into zones around the district, with the beds of Castle, Seneca and Exchange streets getting weekly attention.
Price noted that BID is even pitching in on the lakefront, working with Anne Hoyt and her team of volunteers each Wednesday morning on weeding and plant maintenance. BID workers have been helping at other spots as well.
Price said budget projections are positive.
“I think we’re actually coming in under budget, and that’s with purchasing new equipment,” she said.
While the season is far from over, Price is pleased with what her team has accomplished.
“It’s only going to get better,” she said. “I’ve got a great team. I’m really lucky.”
While BID’s maintenance objectives are being met by Price’s estimation, the city Department of Public Work has faced some challenges maintaining the landscaping on the median that is part of the new Routes 5&20 configuration.
“It’s very dangerous and very hard for the crews,” Price said.
DPW director Joe Venuti acknowledged the obstacles his employees face.
“Although we at DPW are faced with many challenges every day, things are improving on the DRI Project-related plantings,” he said. “I admit that there is always room for improvement, but I believe as a team we are doing a good job with weeds, but our goal, of course, will always be to perform great work. Last year we battled drought conditions, and this year has been torrential rain events. Both weather conditions cause excessive weed issues.”
He also noted that DPW has “been faced with other problems that take time away from planned work tasks,” including flooding associated with the city’s aging storm water system during major rainstorms.
However, Venuti remains upbeat.
“We knew that maintenance would be challenging, and as this really is our first full season,” he said. “We are learning what works and what does not.”
Venuti thanked “the many volunteers who have offered their personal time and expertise to provide support. Whether actually pulling weeds, holding informational training sessions for alternative vegetation control methods or simply moral support, we are very appreciative.”
Hendrix said the weeding program is a work in progress, noting that city crews are “wholly responsible for the maintenance of the streetscape on 5&20, in addition to maintenance of all city parks, cemeteries, and facilities.”
The flower and plant beds on the 5&20 median, which varies in width, have been a particular challenge for worker safety. Crews have to close traffic lanes to work on the beds, she noted.
Price pointed out that a group of volunteers had planned to work on the beds, but could not do so because of safety issues working on the busy highway. BID has assisted city crews in addressing weeds in the median, Price noted.
Hendrix said last year it would take time to assess the program’s effectiveness.
“We are still learning how to best maintain our new streetscape and are working to find solutions to the challenges the streetscape provides, with the resources at our disposal,” she said.
The Times asked City Council members via email Tuesday their impressions of the 2023 weeding effort. Only Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, who is running for mayor against incumbent Steve Valentino, responded.
She is impressed with what the city and BID have accomplished.
“BID contributions have been excellent in helping control weeds in our downtown and lakefront spaces,” she said. “They have in their ranks a professional gardener, and that has been a tremendous asset.”
Regan also acknowledges the challenge of keeping the 5&20 median weed-free.
“We must find an effective way to keep this important entryway looking good while keeping workers safe in this high-traffic area,” she said.