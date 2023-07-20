GENEVA — Town officials are urging residents to take advantage of a free composting service in one of two ways.
For those who can take their food waste to the transfer station on White Springs Road, Growing Cycle toters are there to collect it and deliver it to the city’s vermiculture trenches, where worms turn it into soil.
Now, due to a pilot program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, those with limited mobility or transportation difficulties can get curbside pickup — at no cost — for 18 months. The USDA also is funding a waste-related shared services agreement between the town and city of Geneva.
Jacob Fox, sustainability coordinator for the town and city, said diverting food waste from the landfill will reduce the amount of methane gas the landfill produces.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said residents who are unable to get to the transfer station can call Town Hall at 315-789-3922 to request curbside service. Once the address is verified, it will be shared with Growing Cycle, a small business based in the city, and the business will reach out to the homeowner with more information about what items can be composted.
A small bucket will be delivered to the residence. The bucket can be filled with compost and left outside for weekly pickups.
The grant program runs for 18 months, and town officials are hopeful about other grant opportunities or Ontario County continuing the service for free beyond that time.
A similar program to provide free composting service to seniors living at the Lyceum Street Apartments and Elmcrest Apartments in the city is underway. Residents of those buildings will be contacted by their building manager in the coming weeks.