CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County could help the city of Geneva construct a vermicomposting facility at the wastewater treatment plant on Doran Avenue.
The county Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will consider a motion Monday to enter an intermunicipal agreement with the city to provide $45,549.60 toward the project.
The money would come from payments the county receives annually from Casella Waste Systems, operator of the county landfill. Casella is paying the county $1.3 million a year for 14 years under a 2016 agreement after successfully obtaining a state permit to expand the landfill by 43.5 acres. That expansion within the existing footprint of the 389-acre landfill in the town of Seneca will extend the life of the landfill, based on current deposit rates, until 2028.
The county will use half of those payments to implement the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan, part of which calls for sustainability and waste-diversion initiatives.
The county and city first entered into an agreement to help pay for the city’s planned vermicomposting facility in June 2017. That agreement was extended Jan. 3, 2019.
The project would accept collected organic waste material from the city and surrounding municipalities for the purpose of diverting that organic waste from the county landfill.
Vermicomposting also is called worm composting. Worms, most often red wigglers, are added to organic waste such as kitchen scraps, coffee grounds and other green waste. The worms feed on the waste, and the result is fertilizing materials rich in nutrients and micro-organisms that create healthy soil.
In April, city officials requested additional county funding to meet a match requirement for a state grant that would make the project financially feasible.
Also Monday:
• The committee will consider a resolution to contract with Causewave Community Partners of Rochester for on-demand consultant services for public outreach and education programs for implementation of the Solid Waste Management Plan. The contract has a price tag of $80,000 for the period of Nov. 14, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020.
• A motion to have the county Planning Department contract with the town of Gorham to prepare the town’s new comprehensive plan will be discussed. The town would pay the county nearly $27,000 for the work, and be billed on a monthly basis.